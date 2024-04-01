TDP, YSRCP candidates campaign vigorously in Nandigama

Vijayawada: Nandigama Assembly constituency TDP candidate and former MLA Tangirala Sowmya and YSRCP nominee and sitting MLA Monditoka Jagan Mohana Rao are canvassing vigorously in the constituency for the Assembly polls to be held on May 13.

Nandigama is a SC reserved constituency and it was earlier general category constituency. Tangirala Sowmya was elected in the by-election after the death of her father Tangirala Prabhakar in 2014.

She contested again in 2019 and was defeated. Jagan Mohana Rao was elected in 2019 elections and now he is campaigning explaining the development works that were executed in the constituency in the last five years and the welfare schemes being implemented under the YSRCP rule. Meanwhile, Sowmya is the only woman contestant in NTR district from the mainstream political parties. Jagan Mohan Rao is mainly canvassing in the urban areas and is involved in the door-to-door campaign.

His brother Mondithoka Arun Kumar was nominated to the Legislative Council. Nandigama constituency has four mandals Nandigama, Kanchikacherla, Chandarlapadu and Veerulapadu and voters enlightenment is very high in the constituency.

On the other hand, TDP candidate Tangirala Sowmya has been campaigning in the rural areas. She launched the campaign long time ago and has actively organised the TDP activities in the constituency. Sowmya has been highlighting the anti-people’s policies of the State government and is a strong critic of the local MLA Jagan Mohan Rao. Sowmya will get the support of TDP Mylavaram MlA Vasanta Krishna Prasad also as he is the native of Nandigama constituency. Besides, Vijayawada TDP Lok Sabha candidate Kesineni Chinni (Sivanath) is also campaigning in the constituency for a long time.

Nandigama has been a bastion for the TDP for a long time. Devineni Uma, Vasanta Nageswara Rao and other TDP leaders were elected from Nandigama. The Congress too had enjoyed good support for a long time. But, after the formation of YSRCP, most of the Congress leaders joined the YSRCP.

TDP leader Devineni Venkata Ramana was elected in 1994. After his sudden demise in a train accident, Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao contested the polls and was elected twice in 1999 and 2004.

Nandigama constituency was changed to SC reserved constituency from general category before 2009 Assembly elections.

In 2009 and 2014, TDP leader Tangarala Prabhakar was elected. After the sudden demise of Prabhakara Rao due to illness, his daughter Tangirala Sowmya contested and was elected to the Assembly in 2014. Now, she is contesting for the third time in a row. Jagan Mohana Rao is contesting second time.