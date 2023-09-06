Live
Just In
Teachers’ Day celebrated at Siddhartha Law College
Highlights
Teachers’ Day was celebrated grandly at Smt Velagapudi Durgamba Siddhartha Law College here on Tuesday.
Vijayawada:Teachers' Day was celebrated grandly at Smt Velagapudi Durgamba Siddhartha Law College here on Tuesday.
Law students participated in the event with enthusiasm and honoured teachers. As part of the event, College principal Chennupati Diwakar Babu and college staff planted saplings along with students.
Speaking on the occasion, the college principal said that teacher and student bond and affection is unforgettable. He further said that teachers play a vital role in shaping the students character perfectly.
