Teachers’ Day celebrated at Siddhartha Law College

Siddhartha Law College Principal Chennupati Diwakar Babu plants saplings on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at Siddartha Law College at Kanur on Tuesday
Siddhartha Law College Principal Chennupati Diwakar Babu plants saplings on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at Siddartha Law College at Kanur on Tuesday 

Teachers’ Day was celebrated grandly at Smt Velagapudi Durgamba Siddhartha Law College here on Tuesday.

Teachers' Day was celebrated grandly at Smt Velagapudi Durgamba Siddhartha Law College here on Tuesday.

Law students participated in the event with enthusiasm and honoured teachers. As part of the event, College principal Chennupati Diwakar Babu and college staff planted saplings along with students.

Speaking on the occasion, the college principal said that teacher and student bond and affection is unforgettable. He further said that teachers play a vital role in shaping the students character perfectly.

