Telangana ministers visit Durga temple

Vijayawada: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhattivikramarka and IT Minister D Sridhar visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Durga temple) on Tuesday and offered special prayers.

To mark the Ashada Masam, a large number of devotees including ministers, government officials from AP and other states are visiting Durga temple and offering prayers. Commissioner of endowments S Satyanarayana and Durga temple EO KS Ramarao welcomed the Telangana ministers.

Later, the ministers had darshan at Sri Ganapathi Swamy temple and Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri. The endowment officials presented Prasadam and a portrait of the goddess.