Live
- Guntur: Collector, SP inspect sand stock points
- Alliance University to Host International School Leaders’ Summit 3.0
- Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse shine in first single ‘Sitar’ from ‘Mr Bachchan’
- Tech creating new challenges: President Droupadi Murmu
- Harmony with nature need of the hour: Murmu
- SC seeks Odisha govt reply on Dara remission plea
- TDP MLA Boggala Dastagiri and Election Observers Meet Nara Lokesh
- Vedangi aims to smash global cycle speed record
- Aadi Saikumar's 'Shanmukha' First Look Poster Unveiled
- Lord Balabhadra’s idol falls on servitors, 9 hurt
Just In
Telangana ministers visit Durga temple
Highlights
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti vikramarka and IT Minister D Sridhar visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Durga temple) on Tuesday and offered special prayers.
Vijayawada: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhattivikramarka and IT Minister D Sridhar visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Durga temple) on Tuesday and offered special prayers.
To mark the Ashada Masam, a large number of devotees including ministers, government officials from AP and other states are visiting Durga temple and offering prayers. Commissioner of endowments S Satyanarayana and Durga temple EO KS Ramarao welcomed the Telangana ministers.
Later, the ministers had darshan at Sri Ganapathi Swamy temple and Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri. The endowment officials presented Prasadam and a portrait of the goddess.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS