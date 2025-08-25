Temples of Telugu states served as cultural centres

Vijayawada: The temples of the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana served as great centres of culture, said Dr E Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation in a literary meet at the Chicago Greater Hindu Temple, USA, organised by Chicago Sahiti Mitrulu and Chicago Andhra Association on Saturday. While making a powerpoint presentation on the temples of the Telugu states, he traced the very first brick temple in India with a unique Sivalinga datable to 2nd century BCE located at Gudimallam in Tirupati district followed by 1st century CE brick temple at Bridge Rangapur. The same trend of building temples in brick are also reported from Nagarjunakonda (Ikshwaku period), Pedavegi and Keesaragutta (Vishnukundin period) after which brick was replaced by stone from the Badami and Eastern Chalukyas (7th-9th centuries CE) as seen at Alampur and Pondugula respectively.

Dr Reddy further added that temples were continued to be built in stone in the succeeding phase of the rule of the Rastrakutas at Rupala Sangameswaram and the Vemulawada Chalukyas at Vemulawada (9th century), by the Chalukyas of Kalyana at Gangapuram and Nandikandi (11th century CE). According to him the Telangana style of temple architecture was initiated by the Kakatiyas at Warangal and Palampet and the last phase was by the Vijayanagara emperors. Sivanagireddy also highlighted that these temples over period served as centres of excellence in culture and traditions and acted as educational institutions, patron of varieties of artisans and literary personalities and incubators of art, architecture and traditions.

The organisers Jayadev Mettupalli, Krishna Matukumalli, former TANA leader Jampala Choudary and ‘Padmasri’ SVRamarao, an eminent artist of international repute and the executive members of both the organisations honoured Dr Sivanagireddy on his visit to Chicago.