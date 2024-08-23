  • Menu
Three corporators from YSRCP join TDP

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and other TDP leaders with the three YSRCP corporators, who joined the TDP in Vijayawada on Thursday
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and other TDP leaders with the three YSRCP corporators, who joined the TDP in Vijayawada on Thursday

Vijayawada: Three YSRCP corporators joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni and other leaders on Thursday.

Corporators-- K Harshad of 45 division, M Ratna Kumari of 44 division and Madhuri Lavanya of 54 division from Vijayawada West assembly constituency joined the TDP at the NTR Bhavan.

MP Chinni, Central MLA Bonda Uma and TDP official spokesperson Nagul Meera welcomed the corporators into the TDP.

Later, briefing the media, MP Chinni said he would change Vijayawada as the bastion of the TDP. He said leaders with good image will be taken into the TDP. Vijayawada city was developed under the TDP rule from 2014 to 2019 and once again the city will witness massive development in the next five years.

MLA Bonda Uma, Former MLA Jaleel Khan, State Minority TDP cell general secretary Md Fataulla, state TDP organising secretary MS Baig and other leaders were present.

