Three railway staff receive safety awards

Vijayawada: Manager of South Central Railway Arun Kumar Jain presented the General Manager’s ‘Man of the Month’ Safety Awards to three employees of Vijayawada Division on Monday for showing alertness in duty and taking timely action to prevent unsafe conditions. Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil attended the virtual safety meeting along with principal heads of departments from Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the other five Divisions of Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded from their respective offices.

The General Manager reviewed the safety preparedness of the zone. He instructed the officials to conduct regular safety drives and night inspections in the sections to notice the deficiencies in the system and to ensure alertness and avoid untoward incidents. The DRM congratulated the staff for their alertness and prompt action on duty.

Three employees of Vijayawada Division who bagged the ‘Man of the Month’ Safety Awards for November 2023 include J Bheemayya, Senior Goods Train Manager, Rajahmundry of Operating Department, P Sanath Kumar, Trolley Man, Vijayawada Station of Engineering Department, and R Kranthi Kumar, Track Maintainer-III, P-WAY, Gudivada Section of Engineering Department.