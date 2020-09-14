Thrilled to see audience response to my role in Ayo(va)dhya: Madhu

Vijayawada: Tammina Madhu Kumar, a senior artiste of Vijayawada, and also a versatile artiste has performed multi shaded characters and won number of awards from prestigious organisations during his 52 years of theatre career. 'The Hans India' interacted with Madhu Kumar to know his great memories in his cultural life.

Madhu Kumar was attracted to the acting side with the inspiration of NTR films and then Sanjeevi made him a good product from Gurajada Kala Mandir. He got appreciation from the public right from his first play 'Pagadam Pagilindi' in 1968. Since then he never turned back and staged about 100 different plays in different parishads and organisations and also won awards for his talent.

"I was very much thrilled to see the public response for my performance wherever I staged the playlet "Ayo (va) dhya" written and directed by Sanjeevi. I will never forget the appreciations received from the legendary persons of the film industry when I staged the same play in Filmnagar, Hyderabad. That was my greatest memory in my life," said Madhu Kumar.

Recollecting another memorable event that received a best villain award from the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the performance in the play 'Gabbilam' in 2007.

Madhu said that the playlets 'Neeru poyi', 'Samadhanam kavali', 'charamamkam', 'you too Brutus', 'chakrabhamanam', 'cheppukina pulu', 'Ani telustondi', 'Rajya himsa', 'mandaraniki mulloste', Manushulostunnaru Jaagratta', Varthamana bhootam', 'Usha Kiranalu', 'Manudharmam', 'Okavaralo mudu kattulu', 'Jayahoo', 'Bhuugolam' and other plays in different stages of Andhra Pradesh, Bhilai, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

He was also active in his professional career in Railways and represented in many divisional and zonal drama competitions and won many awards for his individual performance and also for the team. In department Madhu staged the playlets 'Kallu', 'Sweta patarm', 'Sampada', 'Manudharmam', 'Ravana Kastam', 'Subhalekah' at different places like Mussoorie, Varanasi, Kapurthala, Gorakhpur, Hubli and Hyderabad. Railway has given opportunity to stage the plays in Hindi language. All my officials including Divisional Railway Manager have cooperated to perform well.

"Acting is my passion. I want to be an actor in my next birth also. I request the perished organisers to select the plays through scrutiny to get good qualitative productions from different teams," Madhu concluded emotionally.