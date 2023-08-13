Live
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Varahi Yatra: Pawan to hold a public meeting at Gajuwaka today
- Spirituality and Empowerment: Encouraging Human Potential and Self-Realisation
- The Power of Preventive Care: Taking Charge of Your Health and Well-being’
- Social Consciousness: Why Do We Have Rituals?
- Delhi: Violent Clash Erupts in Northern Part Of The Capital As Police Raid Gambling Den
- Haryana Government Takes Action Against Gram Panchayats Restricting Muslim Entry, Showcause Notices Issued
- Andhra Pradesh: Search operation continues for Leopard at Tirumala
- Shocking Crime: Haryana Schoolgirl Abducted And Gang-Raped; Police Apprehend 3 Suspects
- NEEPCO, a 100% subsidiary of NTPC, has signed MoA with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for development of 2620 MW hydro projects
Just In
Tirumala: No compromise on safety of devotees says TTD chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
Visits location of wild animal attack
Tirumala : TTD Trust Board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said on Saturdayevening that there is no compromise in safeguarding the devoteescoming to Tirumala for Srivari Darshan.
The chairman reviewed the situation that led to leopard attack on the six-year-old Lakshita and also visited the spot where her body was found. The forest and TTD vigilance officials explained how the wildcat attacked and dragged the girl’s body in the forest.
Speaking to media persons later, the TTD chairman said the TTD had already initiated several safety measures in the backdrop of a similar incident on June 22 last. He said TTD would not hesitate to undertake any expenses if the Forest, police and TTD officials come up with additional safety proposals including technical steps and is committed to assuredevotees that there is no recurrence of similar incidents in future.
He said in view of wildlife protection initiatives, the number of wild animals is also in the increase and the TTD focus is to safeguard thelives of pilgrims on footpaths.
He also assured the family of Lakshita that TTD would extend all support and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh of which Rs 5 lakh by TTD and another Rs 5 lakh by forest department to the bereaved family.
He also appealed to parents to take all precautions to keep children in their sight while trekking on footpaths.