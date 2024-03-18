Total security breach during Prajagalam Sabha, says Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar

Amaravati : TDP senior leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar on Monday said that the first NDA meeting jointly organised by TDP, BJP and Jana Sena parties was a grand success. However, he said that the security failure and negligence of the government was evident in the meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Election Commissioner has requested immediate action against the high officials of the police who acted carelessly in the matter of the security of the Chilakaluripet Assembly. What is the sign of the police who are supposed to control the crowd when they are pushing? Dhulipalla asked.

"BJP, TDP and Jana Sena held the first NDA meeting as if it was the future. All the workers and fans of the three parties participated and made the meeting successful. However, thousands of people could not come to the meeting due to the traffic jam.

PM Modi said that he knows the hardships of the people of AP and the next five years are very crucial. He said that he will stand by the people of AP. The Prime Minister made it clear through this assembly that the development stopped during the five-year rule of Jagan Reddy and that the ruling YCP leaders competed in corruption and extortion.

The Prime Minister has called for an end to this anarchic rule that the Chilakaluripet Assembly is showing the level of public anger against the AP government. It is 100 percent true that the Prime Minister said that the Centre is funding many schemes including Arogya Shri, but the AP government is putting on its own stickers and promoting itself as providing everything.

Is this the security provided by the police to a meeting attended by lakhs of people, Traffic was jammed for kilometers. Shouldn't the police have the responsibility to control if the crowd is pushing towards the assembly attended by the Prime Minister himself. The attitude of the police can be understood if the Prime Minister himself said that those who climbed the poles should come down and the local police should control them.

Who is responsible for crowd management in Prime Minister's House? Don't senior police officers have the responsibility to organise the officers and control the crowd? It should be clear why they were neglected. The Chief Election Commissioner should conduct a thorough investigation as to why the police bosses are not paying attention to the security of the Prime Minister, people and traffic control.

Some officers working in the Jagan Reddy government deliberately tried to create obstacles in the House. No matter how many conspiracies, TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders and activists made the assembly a grand success," explained Dhulipalla.