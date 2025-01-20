Tribals advised to use tech to market their products





Vijayawada

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has said tribal and indigenous (Adivasis) youth can achieve development by acquiring technical knowledge and promoting their products with marketing platforms like e-commerce and digital marketing.

Stating that there is a good demand for the products made by the tribals and Adivasis in the country, Venkaiah said that the government was giving support to promote tribal products.

Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the Girijana-Adivasi Sammelanam held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Sunday. Girijana Vidyardhi Samakhya and Girijana Praja Samaakhya conducted the Sammelanam that gave a platform to discuss the development prospects of tribals in the State.

Addressing the gathering, Venkaiah said the tribals and indigenous people possess exceptional skills to produce handicrafts and there was a need to promote their products.

He suggested that changes should be made to the handicrafts to meet the needs of the people.

He exhorted tribal youth to acquire technical knowledge and promote the marketing of products with the help of e- commerce and digital marketing.

Venkaiah said the government was giving support to the tribals to promote their products and they should avail the opportunities. The former Vice-President said he has good respect and affection for tribals.

The traditions and culture of tribals were great and they promote harmony among different sections of people.

He said the tribals serve as role models to others because they love their family members and cattle equally.

Describing tribals as indigenous people, Venkaiah said their lives reflect truth, simplicity and moral values.

He hailed the unique lifestyle of Adivasis which remained consistent over a long period of time.

Andhra Pradesh ST Commission member V Sankar Naik and others spoke at the Sammelanam. The tribals performed dances wearing traditional attires.

Venkaiah Naidu and others curiously heard the folk songs sung by the tribals and watched their impressive dance performances.