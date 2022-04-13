Two Inter colleges in each mandal: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure that two intermediate colleges were set up in each mandal, of which one should be exclusively for women.

During the review meeting on Wednesday, the Chief Minister emphasised completing phase-II of Nadu-Nedu works in 25,000 schools, along with 468 junior colleges, and directed the authorities to speed up the works which are taking place at an expenditure of Rs 11,267 crore. He instructed the authorities to get ready for Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and take steps to provide the kits by the time the schools reopen, irrespective of the expenditure as it is the responsibility of the government to take care of students. The officials informed that the total expenditure has increased to Rs 960 crore, with an additional expenditure of Rs 200 crore compared to last year and the kits were ready.

Regarding the New Education Policy (NEP), the Chief Minister directed the authorities to set up adequate classrooms for students and start the process of rolling out six types of schools in a phased manner starting from July 2022. He stated that the subject-wise teacher placement programme should also be undertaken in line with the categorisation of schools and completed by July 2024. He said that every high school above must be affiliated to CBSE and told them to work in that aspect.

Further, the Chief Minister asked the officials to make an app available to teachers and students on the pronunciation of English words. He further inquired about the implementation of Jagananna Goru Muddha, and Sampoorna Poshana schemes and ordered the authorities to constantly monitor them. Meanwhile, officials informed that an SOP was done on the duties to be performed by women police in the education system, which would be creating awareness on safety in schools and colleges besides educating them to use Disha App. Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Special CS Buditi Rajasekhar, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, SSA State Project Director Vetriselvi, and other senior officials were present.