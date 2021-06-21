Union government focuses on energy efficiency practices

Vijayawada: Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE) Director General, Abhay Bakre said that the high economic growth is mainly possible only with low per capita emissions for which Ministry of Power, Government of India wants to enhance energy efficiency and promote clean energy.

"The Union government will lay a balanced emphasis on economic development and environment. It is adopting a climate friendly and cleaner path to achieve cleaner economic development," he said.

As part of this, the BEE held a stakeholders consultation meeting through webinar with all states SDAs including APSECM and other State Designated Agencies (SDAs) to discuss on enhancing energy efficiency in key sectors including industry, MSMEs, buildings, electric appliances and transport etc which are key to promote energy efficiency in the country.

Abhay Bakre said the BEE sought suggestions of SDAs on unlocking national energy efficiency potential (UNNATEE) and roadmap of sustainable and holistic approach to national energy efficiency (ROSHANEE) the strategic guiding documents which covers new areas like e- vehicles, hydrogen vehicles and combating the climatic change.

Participating in the webinar state energy department officials said Andhra Pradesh State government is giving high priority for energy efficiency and energy conservation. The State government considers energy is the prime mover of economic growth and an important part of energy security.

"Energy efficiency is one of the most powerful tools to achieve the objective of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to make State as destination for cost effective power. Every consumer and industry in the State will benefit from cost effective power. Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country that issued G.O RT No. 89 giving directions to all government departments to set up energy conservation cells in all government offices. The government also issued a G.O No. 119, dated 28.03.2017 and its amendment G.O MS No. 180, dated 01.10.2020 making Energy Conservation Building Code mandatory for commercial buildings in the State.

In line with India's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) goals of the Union Ministry of Power led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) the state governments is gearing up to prepare an action plan for the decade 2021-30 to meet the commitments in Paris Agreement-2015.