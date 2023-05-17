Union minister lauds progress in housing in AP

Vijayawada: Union minister of state for housing and urban development Koushal Kishore showered praise on state government for distributing 30 lakh house sites. Addressing a review meeting on progress of housing underPrime Ministers Awas Yojana, the Union minister stressed the need for completing the housing projects as per schedule.

Addressing housing officials of various districts through video conference, he asked the officials to fulfill the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wish to provide housing to all by 2024. Stating that the Central government has been giving priority to Andhra Pradesh in allotment of houses, the Union minister assure release of funds.

Minister for housing Jogi Ramesh appealed to the Union minister to extend cooperation to complete housing programme for the poor by releasing funds.

Special chief secretary housing Ajay Jain explained to the Union minister the initiative taken by state government to provide housing to poor.

He gave a power point presentation to Union minister on the progress of housing schemes in the state.

Earlier, the Union minister of state inspected the housing layouts in Gajulapalle village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal. The officials said of the total 1,402 houses sanctioned, construction of 250 houses completed.

Chairman of AP Housing Corporation D Dorababu welcomed the Union minister. Managing director Lakshmi Shah said that they are providing infrastructure in housing colonies. Navaratnalu implementation committee executive vice-chairman A Narayana Murthy, chief engineer G V Prasad were present.