Urology dept, cancer clinic inaugurated at GGH Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Good news for patients suffering from cancer and urology related problems as the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada would now provide treatment to them at the facility.

The superspeciality urology section and a cancer clinic were inaugurated at the hospital on Monday

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada Sub-Collector GS Praveen Chand, who inaugurated the urology section, said that the Medical and Health department started the urology section at the Government General Hospital after receiving requests from people in Spandana programme.

He said advanced equipment has been arranged in the GGH to treat the patients. He also inaugurated the Cancer clinic at the hospital. He praised the services of the GGH doctors during the Covid pandemic.

Hospital superintendent Dr Y Kiran Kumar said due to lack of surgery department in urology, the patients of Vijayawada used to go to Guntur and Tirupati. He said many patients used to spend huge amount of money in the private hospitals for the treatment.

He said the government has given permission to appoint two specialist doctors for the urology department on outsourcing basis. He said kidney surgeries can be performed in the GGH, Vijayawada henceforth. He said efforts are being made for the kidney transplantation in the GGH and surgeries for kidney stones, prostrate and other organs.

He said 12 dialysis units also inaugurated at the GGH.

Director of Medical Education Dr M Raghavendra Rao, Siddhartha Medical College principal Dr B Rajyalakshmi, RMO of the GGH Dr Sobha and others were present on the occasion.