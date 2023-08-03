Live
Urs of Hajrat Sayyad Majili Baba on August 10, 11
Vijayawada: Hajrat Sayyad Majili Baba Rahmatullha Alihi Avuliya Karim Dargah (Nallakunta near Vijayawada) Urs festival will be celebrated on August 10 and 11, informed Muthavalli Shaik Khaja. Gandham (Sandal) will be celebrated on August 10 and Chirag (Deeparadhana) will be celebrated on 11 followed by Annadanam.
Muthavalli Shaik Khaja released posters regarding the festival at a press meet here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he thanked Minister Amzath Basha, MLC Ruhulla and MLA V Srinivasa Rao for appointing him as Muthavalli for the second time. He condemned the allegations that were made by some persons against his appointment. He said that at the behest of the State government orders and High Court orders, he was appointed as Muthavalli.
Joint Muthavalli Shaik Mustafa, Sufi cleric Althaf Raja, cleric Farookh Moulana, VMC Corporators Irfan and Arshad participated.