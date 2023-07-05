Vangaveeti Ranga birth anniversary celebrated

Vijayawada: Former MLA Vangaveeti Radhakrishna questioned the state government to explain the reason behind not naming the district after his father and former MLA Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga Rao. He said that Vangaveeti Ranga remains in hearts of many people. He said that several people grew as leaders by using Ranga’s name.

Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga’s 76th birth anniversary was celebrated on Tuesday, Radha-Ranga Mitra Mandali organised birth celebrations and garlanded Ranga’s statue near Raghavaiah Park here.

Vangaveeti Radhakrishna along with former MLA Yalamanchili Ravi, and Jana Sena Party leaders Pothina Venkata Mahesh, Ramakrishna, Akkala Gandhi and others paid rich tributes to Ranga.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that irrespective of caste, religion and political parties, people are having Ranga’s name in their hearts. Ranga’s fans should show their unity in the coming days, he urged.