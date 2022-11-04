Vijaya Babu assumes office as Chairman of Official Language Commission

Vijayawada: P Vijaya Babu, who assumed office as chairman of Official Language Commission, said that he will make efforts for usage of Telugu language in all government departments.

Earlier, special chief secretary, cultural affairs department, Rajat Bhargava administered oath of office to Vijaya Babu.Speaking on the occasion, Vijaya Babu said that use of Telugu language will be made easier using artificial intelligence and as part of it, a meeting will be conducted with IT officials. He said that the state government introduced English as medium of instructions as learning English is also important along with mother tongue.

Telugu and Sanskrit Academy chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on developing Telugu language and insisted on Telugu subject right from Class I. Special chief secretary Rajat Bhargava said that the state government initiated steps for development of Telugu language.