Vijaya DEEPAM inaugurated

Vijayawada: Sujana Foundation and Centre for Research in Schemes and Policies (CRISP) have been striving to bring revolutionary changes in education keeping in view the changing necessities of the new generation students, said West MLA Sujana Chowdary.

He inaugurated the Vijayawada-Development of Education and Employment through Planning, Augmentation and Monitoring (Vijaya DEEPAM) along with retired IAS officers, Anganwadis, teachers and lecturers here on Thursday. They also released the Vijaya DEEPAM brochure in this connection. State BJP president D Purandeswari was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Sujana Chowdary said that a team of ten IAS officers prepared a new education system after a thorough field study. The new system would help bring out the innate talent among students to encourage them in their chosen fields to find suitable employment. “This is an experimental programme that is being implemented for the first time in the state,” he said.

Purandeswari said that the non-governmental organisations have been extending notable service to people.

Former MLC Somu Veerraju complimented the programmes undertaken by Sujana Chowdary.

Sujana Foundation CEO PV Rao, advisor V Srinivasa Rao, retired IAS officers Kanneganti Sandhya Rani and Venugopal Reddy, Kaikaluru MLA Kamineni Srinivas, TDP leader Nagul Meera, Janasena leader Ammisetti Vasu and others were present.