Vijayawada: 11-day Book Festival from Dec 28

Vijayawada : The 34th Vijayawada Book Festival is going to enthral book lovers across the State from December 28, said honorary president of the Vijayawada Book Festival Society B Babjee and president T Manohar Naidu.

Addressing media here on Friday, Manohar Naidu said that the annual book festival, which attracts several lakhs of book lovers, will be held at the Government Polytechnic College grounds from December 28 to January 7.

The book festival premises will be named after the late Varahalu Chetty of Visakhapatnam and the main stage will be named after the late Ketu Viswanadha Reddy. The Pratibha Vedika will be named after noted writer Sri Ramana. The book festival will witness a number of programmes throughout the 11 days.

The birth centenary of Kalipatnam Rama Rao would be celebrated on December 31 in which Vadrevu China Veerabhadrudu, Vivina Murthy, Attada Appala Naidu would participate.

On January 1, Book Lovers Walkathon will be organised from Siddhartha College to the venue of the book festival.

The valedictory function of the book festival would be held on January 7 in which Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani, NTR district collector S Dilli Rao, municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinakar would participate.

Manohar Naidu said that Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, special chief secretaries RP Sisodia, Buditi Rajasekhar, Suresh Kumar, IAS officers Kantilal Dande, Vijayanand, Ramakrishna, Surya Kumari, Imtiaz Ahmad and others will be invited.