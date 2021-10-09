Vijayawada: 14 get appointment in Survey department under sports quota

Vijayawada: District Collector J Nivas on Friday handed over appointment orders to fourteen sportspersons in the sports quota in the Survey and Land Records department as per the recommendations of the district selection committee.

The sportspersons expressed happiness over receiving the appointment orders at the Collector's camp office. They thanked the district Collector for handing over appointment orders in a short time and in a transparent manner.

Later, addressing the newly-appointed persons, the district Collector said that they should discharge their duty with discipline, integrity and honesty in order to improve the image of the department.

Many of the newly-appointed persons are BTech graduates and sportspersons in various disciplines like hockey, kabaddi, cricket, volleyball, kho kho, athletics and roller skating.

Survey and Land Records assistant director K Surya Rao and others were present.