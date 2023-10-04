Vijayawada: 16 medical camps to be set up from Oct 6

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said 16 medical camps will be set up in the constituency under the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme starting from October 6, 2023.

Speaking to media at MLA’s office here on Tuesday Malladi Vishnu said four doctors, ASHA workers, ANMs, health secretaries and volunteers will attend the health camps. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme to organise medical camps across the state.

He said 14 types of medical tests will be conducted and 105 types of medicines will be distributed in the Arogya Suraksha health camps.

He said ECG and eye testing facility will be provided at the camps.

He said the medical and health department is conducting the health survey in the state and medical tests like blood pressure and diabetes will be tested to the people aged more than 30 years at their homes. He said medical and health department staff will visit the houses to conduct the health survey and conduct medical tests.

Referring to Arogyasri, Vishnu said Arogyasri services are available in 48 hospitals in NTR district. In the Central constituency, Arogyasri services worth Rs 160 crore rendered to the people and 1.69 lakh families benefitted from Arogyasri scheme. Besides, Rs 7.50 crore was distributed to the people in the constituency limits under the CM Relief fund scheme.