Vijayawada: 185th DOLIC meeting organised

Vijayawada : Additional DRM (Operations) and also Additional Mukhya Rajbhasha Adhikari M Shrikanth chaired the 185th Divisional Official Language Implementation Committee (DOLIC) meeting organised by Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway here on Wednesday. Branch officers of the Division took part in the DOLIC meeting.

Speaking at a meeting, Shrikanth congratulated all officers for exceeding the targets in the implementation of the official language policy and said that the target for ‘Notings’ which is 55 per cent as per the Act is promising at 83.06 per cent for the Division and similarly an average of 83 per cent replies are given in Hindi for correspondence received in Hindi which is commendable.

He insisted upon the importance of the implementation of the official language for national integration. He reiterated the responsibility of all the Central government offices to implement Hindi in the day-to-day official work.

He lauded the efforts of Hindi department of Vijayawada Division in official language implementation in day-to-day work.

Rajbhasha Adhikari Asha Mahesh Kumar highlighted the progress achieved by this Division towards official language implementation through power point presentation. He explained about Hindi workshops, seminars which were conducted and table training imparted to the employees working across the Vijayawada division and units during the last quarter.

He also focused on the various implementation items of Rajbhasha and urged all to coordinate as it is their prime duty to fulfil the targets laid down for official language policy. He urged officers and staff to use ‘Kanthasth App’ and Web Software for help in official translations.