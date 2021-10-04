Vijayawada: 2-yr-old Thoshith Raam acclaimed as youngest & fastest kid

Vijayawada: Two children—two-year-old Thoshith Raam Kalapala and four-year-old Tejansh Donepudi—secured places in the International Book of Records for their exemplary talent.

Thoshith Raam of Nuzvid in Krishna district, who had already secured place in the India Book of Records at the age of two years and two months, now at the age of two years five months secured place in the 'International Book of Records—World Record of Excellence' for reciting the English alphabets in the reverse order in just 22 seconds.

He was praised as the youngest and fastest kid. His father Sriram Prasad Kalapala is TTD employee while his mother Bhavyasri is an assistant professor in an engineering college at Nuzvid.

Four-year-old Tejansh Donepudi, also from Nuzvid, secured place in the International Book of World Records for reciting the capitals of all the States in the country within 44 seconds.

Tejansh also bagged the India Star Icon Kids Achievers award from the National Academy of Art Education. His father Sai Kiran is software professional while his mother Anusha Chowdary is school teacher.