Vijayawada: 3-day training on FTAs from February 16

Vijayawada: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising an online training session on Free Trade Agreements from February 16, said SK Sahabuddin, programme coordinator of FAPCCI.

Referring to the details of the programme, in a statement here on Thursday,he said that the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed by India provide tariff concessions thereby giving opportunities for exports of products including those related to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Some of the SME products on which tariff concessions have been provided by trading partners such as Japan, South Korea and some ASEAN countries fall into the category of readymade garments, leather goods, processed foods and engineering products like auto components. He said that the session will examine India's Free Trade Agreements along with some significant FTAs signed by our competitors in the global trade.

This knowledge will allow the exporters to leverage the provisions of these agreements to raise their exports and find new markets and the participants will gain better understanding on concepts of FTAs and RTAs, important trade agreements of India with other countries, impact of the FTAs and the RTAs on trade and economy, different types of rules to determine the origin of the goods, procedure involved in verification of certificate of origin among others.

He appealed to the exporters, importers, working professionals, entrepreneurs and students to utilise the opportunity by participating in the online programme which would be attended by the experts and consultants from renowned institutions and organisations.

For more details the interested may contact K Srikanth on 9391422821 and SK Sahabuddin on 8008579624.