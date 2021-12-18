Vijayawada: 3 members of notorious Chaddi gang nabbed

Vijayawada: The special teams the Central Crime Station formed by Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata nabbed three members the Chaddi gang accused in the house-breaking and looting and brought them to the city.

Addressing the media while presenting the accused persons, the police commissioner said that the special teams in coordination with the law and order police and others collected clues of the offences committed at various places on the outskirts of the city and zeroed in on the accused.

Two Town Inspector Mohan Reddy and Penamaluru SI Satyanarayana along with the CCS teams arrested the three accused in three cases and the efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused also.

The accused Kanji Meda and Sakra Mandod, both from Gujarat and Kamalesh Babaria alias Kamalesh alias Kamla from Madhya Pradesh along with some others formed the gang and indulged in various crimes.

Referring to their modus operandi, the police commissioner said that the gang members conduct recce during the day and attack the locked houses at night.

They stole the valuables by breaking the doors of the locked houses.

The gang raided an apartment near the milk factory flyover on November 28 night and decamped with gold ornaments and cash. Later, on December 1 night, they raided an apartment in Guntupalli village but could not steal anything since the inmates of the other apartments raised an alarm. They fled the spot.

Again on December 2, they raided three independent houses at Tadepalli but could not find any valuables in them. However, they attacked another apartment at Kunchanapalli and stole gold ornaments and silver utensils from a flat.

The police recovered Rs 20,000 in cash and 32 gram gold and 2.5 kg silver from the accused.

The police commissioner complimented the police officers for arresting the accused.