Vijayawada: 3 YSRCP RS candidates thank CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Subba Reddy, Babu Rao and Raghunatha Reddy have been declared elected to Rajya Sabha as there are no other candidates

Vijayawada : Three YSRCP candidates, Y V Subba Reddy, G Babu Rao and M Raghunadha Reddy, met Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office and thanked him for nominating them to the Upper House. The trio were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh.

Tuesday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations for the February 27 polls.

“The returning officer and joint secretary to State Legislature have reported that the biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), 2024 to fill three seats is uncontested... and Subba Reddy, Babu Rao and Raghunadha Reddy of the YSRCP have been declared elected,” said the release issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh.

The victory of the ruling party's candidates was a foregone conclusion with the TDP not fielding any nominee for the three Rajya Sabha seats.

The tenures of Rajya Sabha members — K Ravindra Kumar (TDP), C M Ramesh (BJP) and V Prabhakar Reddy (YSRCP) — will end soon.

