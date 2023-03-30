Vijayawada: 30,154 students to take SSC exams

Vijayawada (NTR district): NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao informed that the district administration has made all arrangements for conducting SSC public examinations, which would be conducted from April 3 to 18.

He held a press meet to explain about the preparedness for conducting 10th examinations, at the Collectorate here on Wednesday. He said that as many as 30,154 students would be attending the exams, of which 15,530 students are boys and 14,604 are girls. They had identified 35 police stations for question papers storages, he added.

Dilli Rao said that they have appointed two additional departmental officers, five flying squads, 26 route officers and another 12 assistant route officers for supervising the examinations. Also 1,354 invigilators were appointed, he added.

After the exams are completed, spot valuation will be conducted from April 19 to 26 at Bishop Azaraiah Girls High School in Vijayawada, the Collector informed. During examinations, section 144 will be imposed at the centres and no Xerox centres would be allowed to open within 100 meters of the centres, he clarified. Also, sufficient bus services for the convenience of students was made.

DEO Renuka was present at the press meet.