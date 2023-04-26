Vijayawada: 3.5 lakh houses completed so far, says Housing MD

Vijayawada (NTR district): AP Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) Managing Director Lakshmisha asked the officials and staff to play a key role towards completing the government's prestigious housing programme under Navaratnaalu - Pedalandariki iIllu. The APSHCL Joint Action Committee meeting was held at the department head office in Vijayawada on Tuesday to discuss the progress of the housing scheme.

Addressing the officials, the Housing Corporation Managing Director appealed to the officials concerned to try to bring awareness among the beneficiaries to expedite housing constructions. 'The government is very particular about the flagship programme of Navaratnaalu-Pedalandariki iIllu and all eligible poor will get a permanent house. For this, all the field staff shall work with dedication and complete the targets within the stipulated time,' he stated.

The MD further asserted that the Housing Corporation was like a family and all the employees should cooperate with each other and solve their grievances without any delay. He informed that 3.5 lakh houses were completed so far, and the remaining houses would be completed soon.

During the meeting, the Joint Action Committee members requested to implement the High Court orders regarding extension of superannuation age from 60 to 62 years and also requested release of retirement benefits to all the retired employees, who were retired before January 1, 2022. They also requested the Managing Director to sanction ex-gratia to the families of the employees, who expired due to Covid.

Joint Action Committee chairman DS Subrahmanyam, general secretary V Dasaradi Sarma, Bhaskar Rao, C Jayarama Chari, N Ramachandra Reddy (OSD), N Srinivasa Rao, general manager (Admn) P Sreeramulu, general manager (Fin) and all the district representative attended the meeting.