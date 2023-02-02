  • Menu
Vijayawada: 4,555 beneficiaries get pensions in Pedana

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh handing over pension amount to a beneficiary in Pedana on Wednesday
Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh handing over pension amount to a beneficiary in Pedana on Wednesday

Vijayawada(NTR District): Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh stated that the State government is distributing pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries on the first day of every month to make them happy. Around 4,555 beneficiaries were given pensions in Pedana municipality, he added.

On Wednesday, he distributed pensions in Pedana of Krishna district along with the volunteers and other staff.

Pedana Municipal Chairperson B Gnana Jyotsna Rani, Municipal Commissioner M Anjaiah, vice-chairman MD Khaja, councillor B Gangaiah, and others accompanied the Minister.

