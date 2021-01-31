Vijayawada: 508 nomination papers filed for 234 posts of sarpanches

Vijayawada: A total of 445 nominations were filed for 234 sarpanch posts and 2,211 nominations for the posts of ward members for the panchayat polls to be held in Vijayawada revenue division on February 9.

The filing of nominations continued for the second day on Saturday. Sunday is the last day for the filing nominations. The contestants along with the family members and supporters went to the respective village secretariat offices to submit the nomination papers.

Tight security was provided near the offices and the police allowed only three persons into the office. The State Election Commission issued notification for the elections to 234 panchayats in 14 mandals of Vijayawada revenue division. In all, 51 nomination papers were submitted for the sarpanch post in Nandigama mandal, 45 papers were filed in G Konduru mandal and 48 in Vatsavai mandal.

In two days, 508 nominations were filed for the sarpanch posts. A total of 2,211 nomination papers were filed for the ward member posts on Saturday. The cumulative figure of the candidates who filed nomination during the last two days is 2,358.

It is expected that more contestants will file nominations on Sunday, the last day for submitting the nominations. On the other hand, the district administration is gearing up for the polls and preparing the list of staff for the polling duty.

The highest number of 221 nominations have been filed in Vijayawada rural mandal. Rich panchayats are located on the outskirts of Vijayawada and tough competition is expected for the sarpanch posts.

On the first day, only 210 nominations were filed for both sarpanch and ward member posts in Vijayawada revenue division.