Vijayawada: A centre for serving society many ways

Vijayawada: MBK Vignana Kendram was built on four pillars like service to the needy people, promote cultural activities, create awareness about the nation and individual rights, duties and lastly studysociety with intellectuals," said P Muralikrishna, secretary of MBK Vignana Kendram in an interview with 'The Hans India' on Friday.

Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram is located in the heart of Vijayawada. This Vignana Kendram has a fully-equipped auditorium and four seminar halls which can accommodate 25 to 200 persons. By the side of Vignana Kendram, another 'Baloshava bhavan' is ready with two seminar halls and one hall for the art gallery hall.

Muralikrishna said that as part of their activities, computer training classes are organised to provide computer knowledge to youth. About 1,400 candidates were given certificates. The candidates are provided training in job-oriented courses like MS office, DTP, Photoshop and Tally.

Similarly, MBK has also conducted a 40 days training course for Railway Recruitment and also in spoken English, communication skills to face interviews and also IAS exams. The MBK has provided a helping hand to below poverty line students by starting 28 tuition points in Vijayawada city and about 700 students were benefited with this activity. These tuition points were continued till March 22, 2020 and stopped due to outbreak of Covid. The organisers are hopefully expecting to restore these centres shortly.

Speeches on different subjects have been arranged to enlighten the public and youth, eminent speakers like Papineni Sivasankar, Madabhushi Sridhar, Vakulabharanam Ramakrishna, Prabhat Patnayak, CP Chandrasekar delivered speeches on MBK platform.

To inculcate the habit of research in science and environment and to exhibit the hidden talent among students, MB Vignana Kendra organised three days 'Science fair' in association with SRR and CVR Government College. As many as 185 institutions participated to showcase their projects related to environment pollution, solar system, and waste management.

About 10,000 people witnessed these projects and appreciated.

"With the inspiration of "Balostav" (Kothagudem), MBK also thought to conduct the "Amaravathi Balostav" to promote the talent of children. Chaluvadi Mallikharjuna Rao rendered helping hand to conduct this event every year. Hundreds of children are participating every year to showcase their talent in dance, drama, paintings and moulding etc. This event has become more popular and about 3,000 children have taken part in this event. Normally, this event will connect Jashuva birthday celebrations every year," said Muralikrishna.

Humanity (to rise to the need) is one of the aims of MBK. During the Covid first and second waves, isolation centres were run by MBK both at Balostav Bhavan and also at Vaddeswaram with a total of 119 beds and 772 patients were provided treatment. Medicine, doctors' observation, nursing, food were arranged for the Covid affected people.

While concluding the chat, Muralikrishna said that the goal of MBK should become the address for culture and help to the needy people. He further said that Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram will draw the plans from time to time to protect and promote the culture, heritage, morals with ethics, provide adequate knowledge about society and also make it a 'cultural hub'.