Vijayawada: ACB searches continue for third day at Durga temple

Vijayawada: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) personnel continued searches in the Durga temple for the third day on Saturday and seized the records from the stores, saris, engineering and administrative sections. During the three-day searches, the officials reportedly noticed many irregularities in the internal transfers, execution of engineering works, tender process of works and the sale of scrap near Pavitra sangamam.

The officials also verified the quality and quantity of stocks being maintained for making laddus and meals. The ACB also reportedly noticed irregularities in the maintenance of saris section and ticket counters.

There were allegations of recycling of ticket sold to the devotees during the festivals.

The ACB officials will submit a detailed report to the state government on the searched they conducted for three days either on Sunday or Monday.

The opposition parties have been levelling allegations on the functioning of the Durga temple administration for a long time.