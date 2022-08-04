Vijayawada: ACPs told to take up pending cases with Lok Adalat

Vijayawada(NTR District): Keeping in view the forthcoming National Lok Adalat to be held on August 13, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni suggested the Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) here to take up as many pending cases as possible in the Lok Adalat to reduce the number of pending cases in the jurisdiction of their divisions.

Addressing the ACPs at the Commissioner office here on Wednesday, the DCP said that the ACPs should focus on completing the pending investigation cases. They should strive to solve maximum number of cases with coordination between the Judiciary and the police departments. The ACPs were told to identify the number of cases, which could be completed through compromise. Cases booked under public consumption of alcohol should be disposed of in the Lok Adalat, the DCP said.

Task Force ADCP Kolli Srinivasa Rao, West ACP Dr K Hanumanta Rao, North in-charge ACP Ramana Murthy, South ACP Dr B Ravi Kiran, Disha ACP VV Naidu, CCRB ACP K Venkateswara Rao, Inspectors Uma Maheswara Rao and Guruprakash participated.

The DCP appealed to the people to utilise the opportunity in the Lok Adalat to get their problems solved.