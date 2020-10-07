Vijayawada: Administrative sanction accorded for Jal Jeevan Mission

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz said the State government has issued administrative sanction for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission at a cost of Rs 611.62 crore.



In a press release on Wednesday, the collector said the objective of the State government is to ensure distribution of drinking water to all households in the district by 2024. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the state government has given administrative sanction for Rs 4800 crore project out of which the share of Krishna district is Rs 611.62 crore, he added.

As part of the mission, drinking water will be provided to the families in 49 mandals under 13 Assembly segments in the rural areas. He said the Jal Jeevan Mission will be linked to the existing drinking water schemes and water will be supplied to those houses, which have no tap connections.

He said the district administration has sent proposals to the state government with estimation of Rs 1191.60 crore to provide functional household tap connection to the people living in rural areas by 2024. He said both state and central government share equal percentage of expenditure. He explained the details of funds to be used in 13 Assembly constituencies in the district.