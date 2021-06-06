Vijayawada: Agriculture Department prepares action plan for kharif

Vijayawada: With monsoon rains predicted in the second week of June this year, the Agriculture Department is gearing up to implement the action plan for the kharif season-2021 with estimated crop area of 3.34 lakh hectares in Krishna district.



Last kharif season, the farmers cultivated crops in 3,30 lakh hectares. This year, the officials estimated the crop area at 3,34 lakh hectares. Paddy is the main crop in the kharif season with estimated area of 2,50,000 hectares.

Cotton is the second important crop in the district with estimated crop area of 48,000 hectares, Mirchi crop area is likely to be raised in 12,500 hectares, green gram to be cultivated in 4,000 hectares, maize in 4,500 hectares, sugarcane in 4,500 hectares, turmeric 3,000 hectares and black gram in 3,500 hectares.

Joint Director of Agriculture T Mohana Rao said the Agriculture Department is gearing up to distribute the seeds through the Rytu Bharosa Centres in the State.

He said last year, the average yield per acre was 28 to 30 bags. He said due to Krishna river floods and heavy rains, paddy crop was damaged in several thousand acres last year. He said the Krishna river received huge quantities of floodwaters and plenty of water was released to delta region downstream of Prakasam Barrage.

The Indian Metereology department has predicted normal rainfall this year. Last year, the crops were cultivated in 3,30,826 hectares. Paddy was the main crop with 2.5 lakh hectares. Normal crop area in Krishna district is 3,23,196 hectares. Due to good rainfall and availability of Krishna river flood waters, the crop area increased by over 6,000 hectares last year. Now, the farmers and the Agriculture Department officials are hopeful of getting good rainfall and floodwaters for cultivation of crops. The farmers had also good rabi season as Krishna floodwaters lasted till February and March. The district administration is still procuring paddy from the farmers.