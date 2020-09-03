Vijayawada: All set for 11th phase ration distribution from today

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has said all set for the beginning of the 11th phase of the distribution of ration in the state from September 3 to as many as 1,50,15,765 ration card holders in the state.

Addressing media in Gudivada on Wednesday, Nani said each card member gets five kgs of rice, 35 kgs of rice will be given to Antyodaya card holders and 10 kgs to Annapurna card holders. He further said one kg red gram will be distributed free of cost in addition to the rice in the State.

He said 10 phases of ration distribution completed and the 11th phase will start on Thursday. The Minister suggested the beneficiaries to wear mask without fail and maintain physical distance in the queue lines. He asked the ration dealers to take Covid precautions and keep soap, sanitisers at the depots.

