Vijayawada: Ambedkar memorial works to be completed by July

Vijayawada (NTR district): Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna stated that Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial works going at Swarajya Maidan here will be completed by July 2023 and the estimated cost of the project was increased from Rs 268 crore to Rs 380 crore.

He held a review meeting with the officials here on Tuesday and discussed the progress of works. The Minister said the 125 feet tall giant statue of DR BR Ambedkar will be installed at the memorial. Stating that the project is unlikely to be completed by April 14, 2023, he said it is expected to be completed by July 2023.

He said the State government has earlier sanctioned Rs 268 crore and later sanctioned another Rs 106 crore as the expenditure increased. He said the estimated cost was increased to Rs 380 crore and the statue works are underway in Haryana State.