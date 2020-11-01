Vijayawada: American Oncology Institute bags best practices award

Vijayawada: The city-based American Oncology Institute (AOI) bagged the best practices award for the year 2020 instituted by the US-based Frost and Sullivan for its usage of modern technology in the treatment of cancer.

Dr Jagpraj Singh Gujral, the chief executive officer of the Cancer Treatment Services, International group of the South Asia, who received the award on behalf of the AOI representing the most modern sixteen hospitals run in the South Indian states, North-Eastern states and Jammu in addition to Sri Lanka, said that he was happy that the AOI received the prestigious award for its untiring efforts in the treatment of cancer.

He dedicated the award to the 2,500 staff of AOI who have been working round the clock for the treatment of cancer patients.

He thanked the patients who had immense trust in the AOI, the partnership firms, and the team of medical personnel of the AOI for the cooperation in this achievement.

The AOI has been striving to detect the cancer at an early stage for better treatment and it has been providing quality treatment to the patients. The AOI has medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, haematology departments which follow the latest diagnostic methods.