Vijayawada: AP Chambers welcomes launch of PM Gati Shakti

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has welcomed the launch of Rs 100-lakh-crore PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Welcoming the move, the AP Chambers said that "it is a good initiative by the Prime Minister that can address the logistics problems in the country and help the nation to become an alternative manufacturing hub to China."

Earlier, AP Chambers participated in the launch event that was held virtually across the country.

AP Chambers president Pydah Krishna Prasad said in a statement that Potluri Bhaskara Rao, president-elect and general secretary B Raja Sekhar of AP Chambers attended the event from APIIC Towers, Mangalagiri.

The National Master Plan is proposed to bring the coordinated efforts of 16 ministries and departments under the PM Gati Shakti. It also seeks to address lack of coordination between different departments that can save a lot of time and cost and save the citizens from inconveniences, the Chambers said.

Later, P Bhaskara Rao and B Raja Sekhar along with general secretary of AP Lorry Owners Association YV Eswara Rao met Commissioner of Industries JVN Subramanyam and explained to him the difficulties being faced by the industry because of the true-up charges levied by the DISCOMS and submitted a representation to him. AP Chambers also gave inputs and suggestions for the upcoming State Logistics Policy and submitted a representation in this regard to Subrahmanyam.