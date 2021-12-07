  • Menu
Vijayawada: AP Congress launches De-notified Tribes Cell

APCC president Dr Sake Sailjanath with newly-appointed De-notified Tribes Cell state unit chairman Annapareddi Venkateswarlu at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesda
APCC president Dr Sake Sailjanath with newly-appointed De-notified Tribes Cell state unit chairman Annapareddi Venkateswarlu at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesda

Highlights

Appoints Annapareddi Venkateswarlu as state unit chairman

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday launched De-notified Tribes Cell giving importance to the tribals.

Announcing Annapareddi Venkateswarlu as the state chairman of the De-notified Tribes Cell at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Tuesday, APCC president Dr Sake Sailjanath said that the Congress will give due prominent place in the party to the tribals. The PCC chief said that the Congress will fight for their rights and for developing the tribes on all fronts.

Tribal leader Gorantla Srinivasa Rao thanked the Congress party for starting a separate cell for the tribals.

Thanking the Congress for appointing him as head of De-notified Tribes Cell, Annapareddi Venkateswarlu said that he would work for the Congress party relentlessly.

APCC general secretary Parasa Rajiv Ratan, GA Narayana Rao, Sare Subba Rayudu, Maddipatla Devender, Kola Prasad and others were present.

