Vijayawada: AP Fibernet to release another movie ‘Vote’

Vijayawada : Releasing the poster of movie ‘Vote’, Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) chairman Punuru Gowtham Reddy said here on Friday that the Fibernet is releasing another movie with the title ‘Vote’ under the programme First Day-First Show. He recalled that so far, the Fibernet has released four movies and the response for the movie releases has been stupendous.

In order to promote the small movies, the programme of releasing them on the Fibernet has been undertaken, he said. In view of the forthcoming elections, the movie ‘Vote’ would highlight the importance of casting vote. He hoped that the movie would generate same interest and enthusiasm like in the case of earlier movies among people. The audience could watch the movie by paying a meagre amount of Rs 39, he said and appealed to people to encourage the small movies. A new actor Hritik Shourya is introduced in the lead role in the movie, he said. GowthamReddy said that there has been an agreement to release the movie of Ram Gopal Varma through Fibernet. However, there was legal problem to release the movie now. Once that is cleared it would also be released through Fibernet under the First Day-First Show.

GowthamReddy announced that Internet connection would be given to the houses at Rs 190 per month and the set-top box would be given free. Recalling that the chief minister had promised that the Internet connection would be given to all households, he said that the APSFL would provide Internet connection to the houses in the remotest villages.