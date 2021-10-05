Vijayawada: APEPDCL engineer's sons secure ranks in Civils

Vijayawada: Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli on Sunday felicitated two children of Assistant Engineer working in APEPDCL for securing ranks in the Civil Services examinations.

Two brothers Jagath Sai and Vasanth have secured 32nd and 170th ranks in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) whose results were announced recently.

Jagath and Vasnath are the sons of AE Bhimeswara Rao. The felicitation programme was conducted at Vidyut Soudha in Gunadala here.

Speaking on the occasion, Energy Secretary Srikanth said the success achieved by Jagathsai and Vasanth gives immense pleasure and motivation to all the employees of power sector.

The power sector is not only pro-consumer sector but also pro-employee sector. He said that the parent's attitude and behaviour would play a major role in nurturing children and motivating them in a right path.

He said perhaps this is the first time in the State that two persons from the same family got selected for UPSC.