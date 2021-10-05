  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: APEPDCL engineer's sons secure ranks in Civils

Energy Secretary N Srikanth felicitating the UPSC rankers at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada on Sunday
x

Energy Secretary N Srikanth felicitating the UPSC rankers at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada on Sunday 

Highlights

Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli on Sunday felicitated two children of Assistant Engineer working in APEPDCL for securing ranks in the Civil Services examinations.

Vijayawada: Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli on Sunday felicitated two children of Assistant Engineer working in APEPDCL for securing ranks in the Civil Services examinations.

Two brothers Jagath Sai and Vasanth have secured 32nd and 170th ranks in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) whose results were announced recently.

Jagath and Vasnath are the sons of AE Bhimeswara Rao. The felicitation programme was conducted at Vidyut Soudha in Gunadala here.

Speaking on the occasion, Energy Secretary Srikanth said the success achieved by Jagathsai and Vasanth gives immense pleasure and motivation to all the employees of power sector.

The power sector is not only pro-consumer sector but also pro-employee sector. He said that the parent's attitude and behaviour would play a major role in nurturing children and motivating them in a right path.

He said perhaps this is the first time in the State that two persons from the same family got selected for UPSC.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X