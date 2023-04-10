Vijayawada: Applause to Kuchipudi performance

Vijayawada(NTR district): Hamsadhwani Kuchipudi Nrutyalaya organised Kuchipudi dance performance at Sri Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government College here on Sunday.

The students of Hamsadhwani commenced the programme with 'Pushpanjali', continued with 'Maha Bharata Sabdham', 'Kuchipudi talliki vandanam', 'Rama Rama Namamu', 'Bomma Bomma tha', 'Garida gamana rara', 'Itanikante Mare', 'Mandodari Sabdam', 'Anandatandavam', 'Ksherasagara sayana', 'Gajanana gajanana'. This dance bunch was concluded with 'Thillana'.

Neeharika, Divya Sri, Bhavana, Sushma, Harika, Lavanya, Abhinaya, Bimbita Pravani, Taniya, Neha, Utpala, Bhanusri, Iswarya Jahnavi, Himavarsha, Navya, Gayatri, Asrita, Mokshita, Moukthika, Lasya, Yamini, Sweetha, Chandrika, Ananya, Praneeta, Sritanvi, Shanmukha, Akshitha, Praneetha and Tanusri performed under the guidance of Natyacharya Ch Ajay Kumar. The expressions and footwork of the artistes were appreciated by the audience. The artistes received applause from the connoisseurs.

Later, Dr Sowmya Medarametla, KS Govindarajan, HVRS Prasad, Gollanarayana Rao and A Santosh Kumar participated in a brief meeting.