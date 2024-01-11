Vijayawada: APSRTC to operate 6,795 special bus services for Sankranti festival

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is operating 6,795 special services to various destinations from January 10 to 21 to mark the festival season of Sankranti.

Lakhs of people go to their native places during the festival season to celebrate the festivals of Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma on January 13,14 and 15 with their families and friends.

APSRTC MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao addressing the media at the RTC complex here said 3,570 Pre-Sankranti special services will be operated from January 10 to 13 and 3,225 post Sankranti services from January 16 to 21. The highest number of buses will be operated from Hyderabad with 1,600 services followed by Vijayawada with 300 special bus services. As many as 290 special services will be operated from Visakhapatnam, 230 from Rajamahendravaram, 250 from Bengaluru, 70 bus services from Tirupati and 40 from Chennai.

Besides, around 700 special services will be operated from various parts of the State. During the post-Sankranti season, 3,225 bus services will be operated from AP and other States. He said the Post-Sankranti services will be operated to from various parts of Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati and other places.

He said last year the RTC operated 6,037 services and earned total revenue of Rs 14.35 crore. For this Sankranti season, the RTC has decided to operate 6,795 services for the convenience of passengers who wish to travel to their native places. He announced that the RTC will collect normal charges in the festival season also.

Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the main routes are Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Hyderabad-Guntur, Hyderabad-Rajamahendravaram, Hyderabad-Kurnool, Anantapur and Tirupati, Hyderabad-Nellore, Hyderabad-Ongole, Hyderabad-Chirala, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada-Tirupati, Bengaluru-Tirupati, Bengaluru-Nellore, Chennai-Tirupati and Chennai-Vijayawada.