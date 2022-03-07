Vijayawada: Arrangements underway for Women's Day fete

Vijayawada: Arrangements are underway for the International Women's Day celebrations to be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium here on Tuesday.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, State Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma and others inspected the arrangements on Sunday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest at the programme.

Briefing the media, Minister Vanitha said that the women's conference will discuss on the welfare schemes of the state government during the National Women Day programme at the IGMC.

She said that the women are happy in the State with the implementation of welfare schemes and DWCRA women are being transformed as entrepreneurs.

She said 50 per cent reservations were provided to women to achieve political empowerment among women, she added.

Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that women across the state will celebrate Women's Day on March 8. She said that the government was taking steps to achieve women empowerment with implementation of various schemes. Joint collector Dr K Madhavilatha, MLC Lella Appireddy and others inspected the arrangements.