Vijayawada: Artistes entertain people with songs of yester years

Vijayawada: It was a delightful evening for the music lovers of Vijayawada as they enjoyed the musical night organised on Sunday at the Ghantasala Musical College grounds.

The artistes entertained the audience with outstanding performance of Hindi songs of yesteryears. Vijai Orchestra, the leading City's musical outfit celebrated its silver jubilee by organising a scintillating Hindi films songs musical night - Churake Dil Mera- highlighting the songs from the 90s.

The three-hour-long programme featuring songs from super-hit films such as Saajan, Aashiqui, Dil, Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, Deewana, Baazigar, Sadak, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Taal, Beta, Rangeela, and Soldier were performed much to the delight of the packed audience.

Orchestra's leading singer Vijay and Siva Leela hogged the limelight along with Dr. Bhayashree, Subhadra, and Honey. The other singers were Anil Kumar Chandrasekhar, (Railways), Vasanth, and Susheel.

Songs such as "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha (1942 A love Story), Maine Pyaar Thume (Phool Aur Kante), Mohra (Tu Cheez Badi), Teri Chunariya (Hello Brother) made the audience go in to raptures.

Rafi and Suneel were on the keyboards while Shyam- Kanna (Guitar), Ramesh (Flute) Vijay Paul (Tabla), Nani (Dholak), Bobby-Lakshman (Pads), and Eswar (Drums) were the other accompaniments, Guntur's Mahak Nasser, an Urdu teacher, was the anchor.

Vijai Orchestra founded by Vijay and Sivaleela in 1997 carved a niche in the world of music by organising several stage shows in and around Andhra Pradesh.

Incidentally, Siva Leela sang a couple of film songs and has several private albums to her credit, both in light music and in the devotional genre.

Endowments Minister V. Srinivas and APIIC chairperson Punyaseela attended the programme.