Vijayawada: Artistes from different states to perform at Amaravati Nrityotsav beginning today

Vijayawada: The celebrated Nataraj Music and Dance Academy is all set with the arrangements to organise Amaravati Nrityotsav at Siddhartha Auditorium here on Saturday and Sunday.

Director of the Academy Battina Ranga Vikram Kumar told The Hans India that the 6th Amaravati Nrithyotsav is scheduled to showcase the dance styles like Kuchipudi, Bharata Natyam, Odissi, Purulia Chhau and Bihu.

Chief patron of the festival Ilapuram Sushma said that on Saturday, the festival will be inaugurated with Odissi dance by Ileana Citaristi, followed by Bharata Natyam by Kashmira Trivedi and troupe and Geeta Narayan's Kuchipudi dance. The first day will be concluded by Jitu Borah's Bihu dance (Assam).

She added that Kuchipudi dance by Anupama Mohon would be the first dance on Sunday in the festival followed by Purulia Chhau dance by the troupe from Jharkhand and Kuchipudi dance by KV Lakshmi, and the festival would be concluded by Bharata Natyam dance by Sikkil Vasanthakumari. Sushma said that Ileana Citaristi will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday evening.