Vijayawada: Artistes walk away with awards in playlet contests

Vijayawada: After a long time, Vijayawada woke up to cultural activities and people best entertainment at the four-day playlet competitions organised in the city.

The playlet competitions were organised by Kalala Kanachi, Tenali in association with Vedagangotri Foundation, Vijayawada at Tenali Ramakrishna Kavi Kalakshetram.

A total of nine playlets were staged in these competitions. After second wave, the organisers conducted the competitions with Covid protocols.

The organisers presented Veena Awards-2021. The competitions commenced with the drama "Agnigarbha" staged by Kalalaya, Guntur. Actor P Ankammarao, who acted in this playlet received the Jury Award. The playlet was penned and directed by SK Hussian. Gangotri and Pedakakani presented a playlet "Asthikalu" written by Pinnamaneni Mrutyunjaya Rao and directed by Naidu Gopi. This playlet bagged the Best Production Award and also Best Script Writer Award, Best Actress (Gudivada Lahari) and special Jury Award.

The second day started with the playlet "Ohom.. Ohom.." showcased by Aravida Arts, Tadepalli. This was written by Valluri Sivaprasad and directed by Gangotri Sayi. This playlet was selected for the Second Best Production Award, Best Comedian Award (Gangotri Sayi), Best Director Award, Best Make Up Award, Best Stage Craft Awards. It was followed by a playlet "Cheekati Puvvu" performed by Chaitanya Kalabharathi, Karimnagar. This playlet was penned by Paramaatmuni Sivaram and directed by Manchala Ramesh. This playlet bagged awards like Third Production, Best Villain and Best Jury Awards. "Anukoni Atidhi" was the last playlet of the second day. Ravi Nageswara Rao was the script writer and Pilla Sanyasirao directed the play. This was presented by Sri Nataraja Drametic Association, Pendurthi.

"Janma Hakku" was staged by Vijayawada Samskritika Samakhya, Vijayawada. Sukhamanchi Koteswara Rao wrote and directed this playlet. Best Character Artist Award (B Yedukondalu), Best Music Award were announced for this playlet. Writer Manjunath also directed the playlet "Think", staged by Sirimuvva Cultural, Hyderabad. K Govardhana Reddy received the Special Jury Award for his acting in this playlet. "Salegugu" was the last play for the third day of competitions, which was staged by Sri Nataraja Arts, Mallam. Adapa Suribabu wrote and Mummadi Tatakonda directed the playlet.

The last day of the parishad was commenced with the playlet "Antarmadhanam" staged by Grameena Yuvajana Madiram, Munagapaka. This was sketched by Adari Somasekhar and directed by Malla Krishna. The parishad was concluded with the playlet "Gamyasthanala Vypu'' performed by Sri Sai Arts, Kolakaluru. Script prepared by Snigdha directed by Goparaju Vijay.

The competitions were inaugurated by Burra Jayalakshmi. The organisers felicitated the actor Kakarala Satyanarayana. Veteran artiste Murali Sharma, movie script writer Burra Saimadhav, Dr GVNRSSS Varaprasad, MP Kanneswara Rao and others participated in the drama festival.