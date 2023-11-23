Vijayawada: Atal Tinkering Labs nurturing young brains to aim at innovations

Vijayawada: School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar has said that the Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) set up in schools will boost the levels of confidence among young students to participate in national and international competitions.



He was the chief guest at the State-level conference organised on Atal Tinkering Labs in Vijayawada on Wednesday. In his inaugural address, Suresh Kumar said that Atal Tinkering Labs are working with the aim of nurturing young brains on creating innovations.

He further stated that the Department of School Education and Samagra Shiksha will help the development of education in every possible way and it is the duty of the teachers to create interest in science among the students.

He congratulated the students of three government schools who went to Japan recently for the presentation of science projects.

He informed that 713 ATLs were established across 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. Of which 577 ATLs are existing in government schools and rest of them were established in the private schools.

All 577 government school Atal Lab in-charges participated in the meeting apart from 26 District Science Officers across Andhra Pradesh.

Deepali Upadhyay, Programme Director of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), said that Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of the country in the use of Atal Tinkering Lab.

Prateek Deshmukh (Innovation Lead – AIM, NITI Aayog) said that Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of science lab use compared to other States due to the effective collaboration with UNICEF, Vigyanashram, Department of School Education and Samagra Shiksha under one roof. B Srinivasa Rao, State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, participated in the closing ceremony of this programme. He said that science will provide more day-to-day examples that are relevant in real life which creates interest about science subject among young students.

The State project director of Samagra Shiksha said that golden future should be ensured by nurturing young brains into creating innovations.

Dr B Pratap Reddy (Director, SCERT), Seshagiri Madhusudhan (educational specialist, UNICEF), V Ramamurthy (Rtd. ISRO scientist), Prof T S Natarajan (IIT Tirupati), Prof Dr Bhanu (Tirupati), Prof Dr G Jayasuma (Registrar IT, JNTU GV – Vizianagaram) and others were present.