Vijayawada: Auction to be held for 12 bars on Nov 30

Vijayawada : The prohibition and excise department issued a notification here on Thursday inviting bidders for 12 bars to register their names in the website of the department. The owners of these 12 bars failed to pay the licence fee and non-refundable registration charges for 2023-2025 excise year hence these bars would be given to the applicants through e-auction and online lottery system, excise commissioner Vivek Yadav said in the notification.

The interested parties may register their names online on the website http://apcpe.aptonline.in by November 28 and the bars would be allotted to the highest bidder on November 30, he said. The applicants need to pay a non-refundable registration charge depending upon the population of the area. Rs 5 lakh for 50,000 population, Rs 7.5 lakh up to 5 lakh population and Rs 10 lakh for above 5 lakh population. The applicants may visit the website to know the location of the bars for auction.

The interested bidders may contact 9440902260 or 8497981234 for more information.